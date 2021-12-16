Sivakarthikeyan Signs His Next With Critically-Acclaimed Director Madonne Ashwin

Actor Sivakarthikeyan has signed his upcoming project with acclaimed director Madonne Ashwin. The actor will essay the lead role in the film produced by Ishari K Ganesh of Vals Films International. An official confirmation is awaited. More updates on the cast and crew will also soon be announced.

Madonne Ashwin made his directorial debut with Yogi Babu and Sheela Rajkumar starrer Mandela. The film was a Vijay TV exclusive and premiered on the OTT giant Netflix. The political satire, written and directed by Madonne garnered him widespread appreciation and critical acclaim from the audience and critics.

With the successful release of the dark comedy thriller Doctor and the shooting of multiple exciting projects, including the long-delayed Ayalaan and his upcoming entertainer Don, Sivakarthikeyan has had a busy year.

Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan was initially announced to be bankrolled by KJR Studios but owing to issues between Sivakarthikeyan and KJR Studios’ Rajesh, there are no updates on this.

So, it is reported that Sivakarthikeyan has deliberately put the film on hold. It was said that Leica or Vals Films International may produce the film now.

Talking about his upcoming Don, Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in two different looks in the film — one a schoolboy and another an engineering student. The film, helmed by the debutant Cibi Chakravarthi, a former assistant of Atlee, shows two phases of life.

Besides Sivakarthikeyan, the cast includes Muniskanth, Samuthirakani, Kaali Venkat, Soori, Bala Saravanan, ‘Cooku With Comali’ Sivaangi, R.J. Vijay, and Bigg Boss 5 fame Raju Jeyamohan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.