Sivakarthikeyan to Officially Announce His Film SK 22 on July 8; Details Here

Actor Sivakarthikeyan has signed a film with director Madonne Ashwin, reports mentioned last year. The film will be bankrolled by Dr Ishari K Ganesh. According to reports, Sivakarthikeyan is gearing up to officially announce this film on July 8.

Previously, there were reports that Sivakarthikeyan has put this film on hold. There was no official confirmation about the film. Now, with the reports of this film’s release date trickling in, Sivakarthikeyan’s fans are extremely excited. As of now, this film is titled SK 22.

According to reports, it is also being said that Hindi film industry diva Kiara Advani will be seen opposite Sivakarthikeyan. There is no official confirmation about these reports. Rumours were rife that even Samantha was approached for this film.

There were also some reports that director Mysskin had expressed interest to play the antagonist in this film. More details regarding the cast and crew of this untitled film are awaited.

Besides these reasons, Sivakarthikeyan’s fans are extremely excited to see their favourite actor collaborate with Madonne. Madonne’s spectacular direction had left the audience hooked on Mandela, his last outing. Mandela was released on April 4 released last year.

This film narrated the story of a barber. The turning point in this barber’s story arrives when his vote gains a lot of prominence in village elections. Many appreciated the film calling it a well-crafted satire. Yogi Babu, Sheela Rajkumar, Sangili Murugan and others were there in this film. Mandela’s success has escalated the audience’s expectations from this untitled Sivakarthikeyan film.

Apart from this film, Sivakarthikeyan will also be seen in Ayalaan directed by R. Ravikumar. This film is currently in the production stage. He will also be a part of a film titled Singa Paadhai.

