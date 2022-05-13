Sivakarthikeyan Watches First Day First Show in Chennai Theatre, Surprises Fans

Don, starring Sivakarthikeyan, SJ Suryah, Priyanka Mohan, and Samuthirakani, hit the theatres on May 13. The coming-of-age rom-com, helmed by debutant Cibi Chakravarthi, is receiving positive reviews from both audiences and reviewers.

To add to the joy of fans and the celebration of the first-day first show, Sivakarthikeyan visited a theatre in Chennai and watched the movie with fans.

The FDFS screening drew a large crowd, and the film is considered a big success among enthusiasts. A video of Sivakarthikeyan in the theatre with his supporters has been trending on Twitter.

The video is reported to be from the Rohini Theatre of Chennai. Sivaangi, a singer and actor, attended the first show with her family in a theatre. The photos are also going viral on social media.

The film validated the actor’s attempt at humour, which is his strongest suit. After dropping three chartbuster songs from the film, the makers of the Tamil film unveiled its trailer on May 6. Early reviews from moviegoers indicate that the picture will have a fantastic start at the box office.

The film is Sivakarthikeyan’s first release following the hit Doctor, which made more than Rs 100 crores. Don is even anticipated to outperform Doctor.

It has already been Sivakarthikeyan’s biggest opening in the United States, with 225 screens and 750+ showings in the popular market. As a result, the film is likely to gross close to Rs 15 crores globally on its first day, making it the actor’s largest opening ever.

Meanwhile, Anirudh Ravichander handled the soundtrack for the film, and he has once again created magic by mixing directly into the emotions. Don’s performances and storyline have also received good feedback.

The film is bankrolled by actor Sivakarthikeyan Productions label, while cinematography and editing are handled by K. M. Bhaskaran and Nagooran, respectively.

