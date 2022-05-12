Sivakarthikeyan's Don To Hit Theatres This Friday. Know The Plot

Don, written and directed by Cibi Chakravarthy, is all set to hit theatres on May 13. The much-awaited movie stars Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan in lead roles. SJ Suryah will be seen playing the antagonist. The film also features Samuthirakani appearing in the role of Sivakarthikeyan’s father.

The trailer of the upcoming film was unveiled on May 6 and it gives a glimpse into the college romance between Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan. Sivakarthikeyan, the lead character of Vernuganan, is shown as a mischievous student, often looking for new ways to trouble his teachers.

In a college student’s character, Sivakarthikeyan is set on a journey to find his talent and the true purpose of his life. Since its release, the trailer of the movie has garnered over six million views on YouTube. Moreover, a few days ago, the Svakarthikeyan-starrer received a U certificate from the Censor Board of Film Certification, which suggests that the film is for all age groups to enjoy in theatres.

The theatrical distribution rights of Don, bankrolled by Lyca Productions and SK Productions, in Tamil Nadu have been acquired by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed music, and the three smashing hit songs — Jalabulajangu, Bae, and Private Party — from the film have already been unveiled. The lyrics for the Private Party track have been penned by Sivakarthikeyan himself and it has garnered over 8 million views on YouTube.

Speaking of Sivakarthikeyan, the actor made his silver screen debut in 2012 with the film Marina directed by Pandiraj. Sivakarthikeyan quickly captivated the minds of the people with his natural acting and realistic dialogue delivery.

