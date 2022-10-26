Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince Losing Ground In Box Office Battle

Sivakarthikeyan is back with another film, Prince, after scoring back-to-back hits with Doctor and Don. The movie opened on October 21 and started of well at the box office. Prince maintained its momentum and earned close to Rs 4.2 crore in Tamil and Telugu during Diwali weekend. Prince is doing well in the US as well. Though now it seems the movie’s box office performance has been middling.

According to preliminary estimates, Prince made Rs 4.2 crore (net) in Tamil and Telugu. The four-day total revenue now stands at Rs 19.50 crore. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala said that the movie is doing well. His tweet read, “USA Box Office: Oct 21st - 23rd Weekend: Tamil New Releases:#Sardar - $190K [Rs 1.57 Crs]. #Prince - $135K [Rs 1.12 Crs]" On day 5 Prince saw a major dip in the collection and scored Rs 2.50-2.80 crore in India (net).

This romantic comedy directed by KV Anudeep features Sathyaraj and Maria Ryaboshapka in lead roles. Anudeep’s plot revolves around a love story between a Tamil guy and a British girl. The duo faces several hurdles to marry. Cinemagoers feel Sivakarthikeyan in the movie tries to copy legendary actor Rajinikanth. Fans have earlier too pointed out that Sivakarthikeyan’s style of walking, dress, behavior, and smoking reminds the audience of Rajinikanth.

Movie buffs say the Don actor speaks humorous dialogues the way Rajinikanth does. A report mentioned that Sivakarthikeyan repeated movies with romantic storylines are making it a little boring for the audiences.

Sivakarthikey is seen as a mass hero by many lovers of Tamil cinema. Of course not in the same bracket as Rajinikanth but perhaps in the same mould. If Prince doesn’t fare well at the box office that image might take a hit.

