Sivakarthikeyan's SK 20 to Have This Ukranian Actress as Leading Lady

Sivakarthikeyan has been wowing moviegoers with his string of hits, and he’s teamed up with filmmaker Anudeep KV for his upcoming film, tentatively titled SK 20. A muhurat ceremony in Karaikudi kicked off the Tamil-Telugu bilingual a few days ago. According to the latest reports, Ukrainian actor Maria Riaboshapka has been cast as the leading lady opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the film SK 20.

Though the film’s female protagonist has been kept a secret, Maria Ryaboshapka has hinted at her involvement in SK 20 by following Sivakarthikeyan on Instagram, where she is also followed by a few other members of the cast. Aside from Maria Ryaboshapka, the bilingual drama is believed to have another female lead. However, we’ll have to wait for the makers to reveal the names of both female leads and the rest of the cast.

Maria Ryaboshapka was seen in Special OPS 1.5: The Himmat Story, a Disney Plus Hotstar series. Her participation in SK20 is expected to be announced soon.

Olivia Morris, who plays one of the female leads in S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR, was previously rumoured to be in talks for SK20.

The film is about a foreign young girl and her visit to Pondicherry, and Sivakarthikeyan is reportedly playing a tourist guide.

Thaman has been roped to score the film’s music, and this is the first time the fiery composer has collaborated with Sivakarthikeyan. SK 20 is set to be a fun-filled drama with romance and surprises.

This bilingual film will be shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. While Sivakarthikeyan plays the male lead, Naveen Polishetty, a Telugu actor, will also appear in the film.

The film will be produced by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Suresh Productions.

In October 2021, Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the film Doctor, which was released in theatres. In terms of his next flicks, the actor is awaiting the release of Don. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 25.

Cibi Chakaravarthi has written and directed this action-comedy flick. Lyca Production’s Allirajah Subaskaran is producing the film. In this project, Sivakarthikeyan will be joined by Priyanka Arul Mohan, S J Suryah, Samuthirakani, and Soori.

Sivakarthikeyan has also signed to star in a film co-produced by Rajkamal Films International and Sony. Rajkumar Periasamy, who directed the film Rangoon, is directing the film.

