Sivakarthikeyan’s SK21 With Director Rajkumar Periyasamy Gets a Title

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan is basking in the glory of the success of his latest film Don, which hit theatres last week. The film has got a massive response from the audiences and even Superstar Rajiniknath has praised Sivakarthikeyan’s performance in the movie. While his fans are elated by the success of Don, there is one more reason for them to rejoice. Sivakarthikeyan’s 21st film, which was tentatively titled SK21, has now got a title.

SK21, directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy has already entered pre-production stages and the latest report is that the project is going to be titled Maaveeran. The actor is slated to play an army officer in the film. Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film is reported to be an action drama with the actor playing the role of an upright army officer.

The shooting of Maaveeran is planned to take place across different locations in the country and filming for the project is expected to start in July. Sivakarthikeyan is reported to have undergone rigorous training to sport a toned and fit look of an army officer. He is also reported to be sporting a very stylish look for the film. Sai Pallavi is roped in as the female lead. Harris Jayaraj will be composing the music for this movie. This will be Jayaraj’s first work for a Sivakarthikeyan film.

Apart from this film, SIvakarthikeyan also has SK20 in the pipeline. SK20 is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, where he plays a school teacher. It is directed by Anudeep.

Meanwhile Sivakarthikeyan’s Don is doing good business at the box office. The movie has been able to rake in Rs 70 crore from its worldwide ticket sales within a week of its release. The film is going strong in Tamil Nadu. It is successfully running in about 400 screens there.

