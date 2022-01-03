Sivakarthikyan’s Next SK20 To Be Directed By Anudeep KV

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor, which released in October last year, has managed to collect over Rs 100 crore worldwide. He already has two more movies in the pipeline— Ayalaan directed by Ravi Kumar and Don directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi. Following the wrap up of these movies, Sivakarthikeyan was supposed to start shooting for the movie Singapaathai which will be helmed by the debutant director Ashok. However, some sudden changes have cropped up in this plan as of late.

Now, Sivakarthikeyan has announced his collaboration with Jathi Rathnalu fame director Anudeep KV for his next film. The film, likely to be titled SK20, will mark Sivakarthikeyan’s debut in Telugu cinema. The film will be co-produced by Narayan Das Narang of Asian Cinemas and Suresh Productions. Sivakarthikeyan has announced about this new project by sharing a video on Twitter.

“Very happy to join with @AsianSuniel sir @SBDaggubati sir & my friend @iamarunviswa for #SK20 ,directed by my favourite @anudeepfilm & music by @MusicThaman broSmiling face with smiling eyes A fun-filled entertainer on the way," tweeted the Tamil star on January 1.

The music for this movie will be composed by S Thaman. This is S Thaman’s first collaboration for a Sivakarthikeyan film. In a tweet Thaman announced his association with the upcoming movie.

“And Here is My First o First with My dearest Nanban CricketMate ivaSiva_Kartikeyan, Dir by ..this super hilarious Person Ever @anudeepfilm For My dear friend ShanthiTalkies @iamarunviswa," tweeted Thaman.

Ritu Varma will play the female lead against Sivakarthikeyan in this film, according to reports.

The movie will be a pan-South India release and will be made in both the Tamil and Telugu languages.

