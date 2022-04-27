Sivakumar, The Actor Who Captured The Hearts and Minds of Women in The 70s

Actor Sivakumar charmed the ladies of the 70s. He was the heartthrob of his time. He acted in over 190 movies in Tamil. The talented actor started his career with the movie Kakkum Karangal, which was released in 1965. The film was directed by A. C. Trilogchander. The movie was inspired by British writer W. Somerset Maugham’s 1925 novel The Painted Veil. The movie was produced under the banner of AVM Productions. The cast of the movie included S. Rajendran and C. R. Vijayakumari, with Nagesh, L. Vijayalakshmi, S. V. Subbaiah, Sivakumar and Revathi in pivotal roles.

Sivakumar has graced the mythological films like Saraswathi Sabatham in 1966, Kandhan Karunai, released in 1967 and Thirumal Perumai, which was released in 1968 as a beautiful charming Murugan, who is adorned with red colour, radiant face and a pearly smile.

The Tamil audience fell in love with him when they saw the youthful Sivakumar who played the male lead with three young heroines — Jayachitra, Srivida and Subbaiah in the movie Sollathan Ninaikiren. The movie was released in 1973. It was helmed by K. Balachander and penned by Maniyan.

His other noteworthy films include Uyarndha Manithan, released in 1968, Rosappu Ravikkaikari in 1979. The actor bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Tamil for Rosappu Ravikkaikari, released in 1979 and Vandichakkaram in 1980.

Balachander’s Sindhu Bhairavi (1985). He won a Lifetime Achievement Award – South (2007). He also was the recipient of the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for the movies Avan Aval Adhu (1980) and Agni Sakshi (1982).

The talented actor is also gifted with the art of drawing paintings. Recently, an exhibition featured Sivakumar’s 100 paintings drawn from 1958 to 1965. It included pencil and crayon sketches, watercolour and oil paintings, besides portraits of eminent personalities and many important locations across India.

A Coffee Table book comprising his 140 paintings will be released.

