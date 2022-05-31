Sivekarthikeyan's SK20 To Clash With Karthi's Viruman On Vinayagar Chaturthi

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s stardom has been rising, and his films have performed well at the box office. Sivakarthikeyan is presently filming SK 20, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film directed by Anudeep. The latest report on the film is that Sivakarthikeyan will face Karthi for the second time at the box office.

Even before the film’s completion, the makers of SK20 have announced the release date and wished Sivakarthikeyan success. SK 20 is set to hit theatres on August 31, in time for Vinayagar Chaturthi, and will be released in Tamil and Telugu.

As a result of this development, SK 20 will clash with Karthi’s Viruman, which will also hit the theatres the same day.

Advertisement

In the past, their films Hero and Thambi clashed during the 2019 Christmas. Both films, however, garnered positive reviews and went on to be commercial successes. However, we’ll have to wait and see if both succeed this time.

SK 20 is said to be a romantic comedy starring Sivakarthikeyan, Maria Ryaboshapka, and Sathyaraj, with Thaman composing the music. The film is bankrolled by Suresh Productions, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Narayan Das K Narang of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies. In Pondicherry, the final stage of filming is underway and should be completed soon.

Aditi Shankar, the daughter of filmmaker Shankar, will make her acting debut in Viruman. Rajkiran, Prakash Raj, RK Suresh, Manoj, and Soori also play important roles in the film. Viruman is a rural-based mass entertainer set in Madurai, and it is Karthi and Muthaiya’s second collaboration after their 2015 hit rural entertainer, Komban. Karthi returns to Madurai 14 years after shooting his debut film, Paruthiveeran.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.