Six Years After They Started Dating, Nayanthara Ties Knot With Vignesh Shivan

Kollywood’s most-loved couple, Nayanthara and Director Vignesh Sivan, finally tied the knot on Thursday morning, six years after they started seeing each other. The wedding took place at the Star Hotel on Beach Road near Mamallapuram. The venue was set up in a huge glass house. It was reported that only about 100 people, including their close friends and family members, were invited to the wedding, which started with a bang with the Mehndi ceremony on Wednesday evening and they got married at 10:20 this morning.

They have made some beautiful arrangements to ensure that their wedding is remembered by all. The venue has been decorated with the couple’s best photographs. On this auspicious day, they have also arranged to feed the hungry in several locations. On June 11th, the pair will also make a public appearance, where they will answer questions from the press and media.

Advertisement

Around 200 prominent celebrities were invited to the wedding. The guest list included superstar Rajinikanth, Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan, director Mani Ratnam, Sarathkumar, and Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi, director KS Ravikumar, Aadli, Nelson, Ponvannan, Kerala actor Dileep and many more.

The guests were informed not to bring phones or take pictures from the event. The couple has sold their wedding rights to Netflix, reports say.

Last year, in March, the couple announced their engagement by sharing a picture in which the couple’s faces were not seen but Nayanthara had her hand placed on Vignesh’s chest while showing her unique engagement ring.

Advertisement

On the work front, Nayanthara and Vignesh recently collaborated on Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also had Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Nayanthara will also be a part of Atlee’s film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.