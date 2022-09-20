Siya Actor Ansh Pandey Opens Up About the Hate He’s Getting for Playing Bachchan: ‘Feel Happier as an Actor’

Actor Ansh Pandey is currently in buzz for his performance in his debut film Siya. Ansh played the role of Bachchan, the main antagonist in the film. His film got released on September 16 and he has been receiving amazing feedback for his performance in the film.

Revealing the feedback, Ansh says, “Since I played the negative role, it was normal for people to hate me. When I came out of the movie’s premiere, there was one girl who came to me and said, ‘Bro you gave a spectacular performance, but I hate you.’ I realised that people have started hating me after the watching my character Bachchan. I am receiving a lot of comments from people saying they hate me."

He further adds, “The more my fans hate me as Bachchan, the happier I feel as an actor. When people say they hate me, I take that as a compliment. Playing a negative character is a big responsibility because they play an important role in the film. I feel that people hated ‘Bachchan’ because they loved the performance of Ansh."

On the workfront, he has been featured in projects like Banni Chow Home Delivery and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. Currently, he is in buzz for his performance in Drishyam Film’s SIYA.

