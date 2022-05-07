SJ Suryah’s Kadamaiyai Sei Trailer Gets a Good Response

The trailer of the latest film of Director turned actor SJ Suryah, Kadamaiyai Sei, has been released and it’s getting a good response. Actor Simbu unveiled the movie’s trailer on May 6 and extended his best wishes to the film’s director and the team. The trailer of the movie has garnered over 1.2 million views on YouTube.

Actor Simbu tweeted, “Happy to Release the trailer of #KADAMAIYAISEI produced by TR Ramesh & S Zahir hussain Time to see @iam_SJSuryah’s unseen performance in #KadamaiyaiSei Happy to see @iamyashikaanand in a new dimension Best wishes to d director @Venkatt_Ragavan & Team."

Soon after Simbu launched the trailer, both the lead actors also tweeted about the release of their latest movie and thanked Simbu for releasing the trailer.

Helmed by Venkatt Raghavan, the film features SJ Suryah and Yashika Aanand in the lead roles. The film went on the floors last year, and the first-look teaser was revealed in September.

Besides, SJ Suryah and Yashika the star cast ensembles Mottai Rajendran, Vincent Ashokan, Charles Vinodh, Seshu and Rajasimhan playing pivotal roles. Arun Raj has composed the music for the film while the cinematography has been handled by Vinoth Rathinaswamy. Srikanth NB has taken care of editing.

The storyline revolves around an unemployed man, played by SJ Suryah, who hides from everyone that he is jobless, including his wife.

On the work front SJ Suryah started his career in the Tamil film industry as a director and screenwriter. After a few years Suryah appeared in the lead in several films. The actor has been appreciated for his negative roles in several films.

The actor has next Don in which he is working with Sivakarthikeyan. The actor will play a negative role in the debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi’s directorial.

