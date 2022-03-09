SLB on Alia Bhatt's Performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi: Could Be at Par With Nargis Ji, Seema Biswas, Meena Kumari

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are currently enjoying the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. In a new video, released by Pen Movies, Alia was seen interviewing Bhansali about how nervous he was ahead of the film's release, how personal the project was for him, and more. Gangubai Kathiawadi was released last month and even raked in substantial money at the box office. It received positive reviews from the audience, as well as the critics, with people pointing out how effortlessly Alia carried the whole film on her shoulders. Bhansali also praised the actor and even compared her to the likes of veteran actors Seema Biswas, Nargis, and Meena Kumari.

During the chat, Bhansali lauded Alia for her stunning performance in the movie. According to Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi matters to Indian cinema because of Alia’s performance, and he thinks it will be celebrated for the next 50-100 years. Bhansali further went on to compare Alia’s performance to that of Seema, Nargis, and Meena Kumari The filmmaker said, “It could be at par with Nargis Ji in Mother India, at par with Seema Biswas in Bandit Queen, Meena Kumari in Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. This is the fourth performance I would talk of in the same league.” Bhansali stated that the film mattered, as there was a girl who took the whole film on her shoulder.

Nargis, Seema, and Meena are among the greatest acting icons of India. Through the above-stated movie, the trio created a mark of themselves in the industry.

Alia also asked Bhansali when he finally breathed a sigh of relief after the film's release, to which the filmmaker replied that it was in Berlin when he saw the film there, had the first press conference and he enjoyed the moment. He shared that he was a little more confident because Alia was sitting next to him and blabbering away, non-stop talking. That’s where, he said, “I felt it has been received correctly and got people to stand up and clap for the next five minutes.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi was no doubt a blockbuster, but do you think Alia has matched the league of these veteran actors?

