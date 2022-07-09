Sleep, Eat Healthy, Workout: Liger Star Vijay Deverakonda's Fitness Mantra

Liger fame Vijay Deverakonda has become a major heartthrob on a Pan-India level. The star follows a simple diet and fitness regimen to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

He believes that one doesn’t need to go to extreme lengths to acquire a fit body. Instead, the magic lies in the small changes that one makes toward the right path.

What is Vijay Deverakonda’s fitness mantra?

Following his love for minimalism, Vijay does three things right - sleeping well, eating healthy, and working out. In a previous interview, he stated, “I sleep quite well. I eat decently healthy food. I try and work out as and when possible not a lot because of my schedule but I do the basic workout".

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda’s diet

Surprisingly, the actor’s diet is clutter-free from confusing calorie counts and protein intakes. Instead, all that he does is avoid sugar and eat veggies. He said, “The only thing I avoid is sugar as much as possible because it is not good for us and I advise this to everyone… Eat a lot of veggies. I love meat so I eat a lot of meat".

What does eating healthy mean to Vijay Deverakonda?

The Liger star revealed that eating healthy is simply eating the right thing and over the years he has become accustomed to the lifestyle. According to him, “Whatever you put in your body is what shows and how you feel. I like eating healthy, I’ve become that way over the last few years."

Having said that, Vijay Deverakonda has his cheat days as well. He makes it a point to eat what he loves once in a while. “I eat healthy except for my biryani and idli-dosa binges that I have. I love burgers, I love food but I make sure to eat healthy, once a week cheating is okay."

Advertisement

What is Vijay Deverakonda’s fitness routine?

To all those thinking that Vijay Deverakonda follows a rigorous workout regimen to maintain his toned physique, well, you are wrong. His fitness routine is as simple as his diet. Apart from a basic workout routine, it is sports that fill most of his fitness routine.

He confirmed “I love sports, I love playing volleyball, badminton, cricket…..I’m massively into sports."

Advertisement

Well, slow and steady wins the race and Vijay Deverakonda just proves it right.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.