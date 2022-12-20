Slipper Thrown at Kannada Actor Darshan; Kiccha Sudeep Slams Puneeth Fans, Says 'One Silly Act...'

A slipper was thrown by an alleged Puneeth Rajkumar fan at Kannada actor Darshan on Sunday (December 18) during a promotional event of the latter’s upcoming film Kranti in Karnataka’s Hospet. Late Puneeth Rajkumar had a huge fanbase in Hospet.

The miscreant threw the slipper at Darshan while the actor was addressing his fans. While the actual reason for the alleged fan’s outrage is still unknown, Darshan’s recent comments on “Goddess of Luck" during an interview has irked many people.

Now, Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep has come out in support of Darshan and penned a lengthy statement on Twitter. Sudeep, who was last seen in pan-India film Vikrant Rona, has condemned the incident by calling it “very disturbing". He further said that “humiliating" Darshan in public would only reflect bad on Kannadigas.

In his statement, Sudeep also called out Puneeth’s fans and wrote: “As far as Darshan is concerned, I agree there may have been a situation that isn’t so pleasant between him and Puneeth fans. But is this reaction Puneeth himself would have appreciated and supported? An answer to this is something that probably each of his beloved fans know."

He later requested Darshan and Puneeth’s fans to “spread love and respect" as the actor believes “rebelling like this isn’t an answer or a reaction towards any situation".

“I do understand there will be differences between actors, fans and I’m no one to come in between and speak about that. But I also am someone who was close to both Darshan and Puneeth and keeping the position I held in their lives, I took this liberty to pen down my feelings. Forgive me if at all I spoke more than what I should have," he added.

In a video that is going viral on social media, cops shield Darshan immediately after the slipper hits the actor’s shoulder. “It is not your mistake brother, no problem," says Darshan in the clip as he tries to calm down his fans in the crowd.

What did Darshan comment on ‘Goddess of Luck’?

Darshan often grabs headlines for his controversial statements. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the actor said, “Goddess of Luck doesn’t knock on the door always. When she knocks, grab her, drag her into your bedroom and strip her naked. If you give her clothes, she will go out."

Shiva Rajkumar supports Darshan

Actor Shiva Rajkumar was one of the first celebrities to come out in support of Darshan publicly. He condemned the attack by calling it an “inhumane incident". “I request that no one should forget humanity and commit such acts," he tweeted.

About the movie Kranti

Kranti is scheduled to hit theatres on January 26. The film is an action drama and is directed by V Harikrishna. It also stars Rachita Ram and Ravichandran.

