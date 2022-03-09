Smart Jodi: Monalisa Breaks Down As She Talks About Being Judged, Says 'Jis Tarah Log Mujhe Lekar Sochte The'

In the upcoming episode of Smart Jodi, Monalisa and her husband Vikrant Singh will be seen remembering the old days. In the latest promo of the show, Monalisa can be seen talking about how people used to judge her which also resulted in causing some issues to her married life.

The promo begins with Monalisa and Vikrant standing on the stage as a short video on their love story is getting displayed on a screen. Soon after, Monalisa breaks down saying, “Mera reel life dekh kar log mujhe judge karne lage, sochte the ki ye reel life me jaisi hai, real life mein bhi aisi hi hogi (After waching me on-screen, people used to judge me. They used to think that I am the same in real life too)." Speaking about the impact of getting judged, she further added, “Jis tarah se log mujhe lekar sochte the…halaat hi aise ho gayi the, Manish, ki shayad meri shaadi hi na ho (The way people used to think about me, it felt like I’ll never get married)."

Watch Smart Jodi’s Latest Promo Here:

For the unversed, Monalisa and Vikrant tied the knot on national television in Bigg Boss 10. In January this year, the duo celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary and shared love-filled pictures on social media. “Happy 5 Years my ♥️, My partner in crime, My friend, my Loving Hubby… We Are Stronger Together ❤️❤️❤️ #marriageanniversary #5 #years #love #marriage #friendship #everything #strong #us #partnerincrime #iloveyou (sic)" the caption of Monalisa’s post read.

Back in 2021, Monalisa also revealed that they are planning to have a baby soon. “Yes, we are planning to have a baby soon (smiles) people will get to know soon. Maybe by next year. There is pressure from my family and Vikrant’s also. So, hopefully by next year," she had told ETimes.

Talking about Smart Jodi, the show features ten celebrity couples - Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Arjun Bijlani-Neha, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Kris Srikanth-Vidya, Gaurav-Ritu Taneja, Ankit Tiwari-Pallavi, Rahul Mahajan-Natalya, Bhagyashree-Himalay, Balraj-Deepti, Monalisa-Vikrant and Balraj-Deepti. In the show, these couples are seen competing against each other in several fun activities. The show is hosted by Manish Paul and it airs on Star Plus.

