Smart Phones and People Not Allowed: Trisha Krishnan’s Epic Reply to Karthi's Query

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan part 1 is one of the big-budgeted films that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. Recently, two actors among the cast were seen sharing a light-hearted moment on Twitter.

Unveiling the character, Trisha Krishnan wrote that her character will be a courageous woman in a world dominated by men. Karthi wrote that princess, referring to her character, can she send her live location. Trisha replied further humorously that in the palace, smartphones and people are not allowed.

Advertisement

The audience laughed out loud over the intelligent display of humour by Trisha. They were also delighted to see the off-screen chemistry of Karthi and Trisha and are now eager to the on-screen chemistry in the film Ponniyin Selvan.

According to reports, makers have left no stone unturned to make Ponniyin Selvan a box office success. They have painstakingly worked on each aspect of the film. Reportedly, jewellery designers have taken six months for inspiration, study and character specification for designing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s jewellery.

Jewellery designers have worked with 18 craftsmen to design her character’s jewellery. Accessories including Maang Tika, a necklace worn by Aishwarya character Nandini, were carefully studied before styling.

Advertisement

Talking more about Ponniyin Selvan, it is based on a novel by the same name written by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan boasts of an impressive cast starring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and others. Jayamohan has contributed to the dialogues. Kumaravel has penned the screenplay. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, Ponniyin Selvan will release on September 30.

Ponniyin Selvan will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.