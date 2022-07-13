Sneak Peek Into Bollywood's Power Couple Ranveer and Deepika's Luxurious Lifestyle

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the power couple of Bollywood have been painting the town red with their flamboyant lifestyle and charisma. The duo have been in the news recently for purchasing a sea-view quadruplex in Mumbai’s Bandra for a whopping price of Rs 119 crore. The two lovebirds believe in the mantra of ‘work hard and play hard’ as they collectively seem to lead an ultra-luxurious lifestyle.

Their new abode falls in the vicinity of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Salman Khan’s Galaxy. Located on the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th floors of the lush residential tower consisting of a total carpet area of 11,266 sq ft and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace, it is believed to be the most expensive deal for a single residential apartment anywhere in the country. Additionally, the couple’s primary residence at Beaumonde Towers in Worli is a visual fusion of plain pastels and motley knick-knacks that emanates a funky, modern-retro vibe. It is estimated that the couple dished out Rs 16 crores on this home.

Apart from swanky flats and apartments, Ranveer and Deepika also own an assorted fleet of luxury cars. Ranveer can be seen driving around the town in a sparkling red Lamborghini Urus that cost him Rs 3 Crores. The actor also owns a customized GLS SUV daubed with a matte black paint job. At the time of the purchase, the SUV was priced at around Rs 88 lakhs.

On the other hand, when it comes to Vanity Vans, Deepika Padukone owns a luxurious Van intricately designed by Vinita Chaitanya. Divided into three areas each consisting of a private area, a small sitting area, and a staff area with a pantry, a good amount of space has also been allocated for the actress’s closet and makeup. In contrast, Ranveer Singh’s Rs 80 lakh vanity van draws inspiration from ‘The Dark Knight’ and ‘Batman’.

Ranveer and Deepika are also quite fond of watches. While the actor owns a diamond-studded Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting Watch Number 6471 that cost him Rs 2.1 crore, Deepika is a proud owner of a Tissot Classic Prince Diamonds watch worth Rs 8 lakh. In addition to all of this, there are other expensive items that the duo owns. For instance, Deepak Padukone has got a Hermes Birkin bag worth Rs 8 lakh. She also owns a Fendi Dotcom Satchel worth Rs 2.52 lakh. To complete their overall look, the couple owns a vast collection of designer clothes and shoes. Padukone has been spotted previously donning a Burberry Trench Coat worth Rs 1,27,000 whereas Ranveer Singh’s Louis Vuitton creeper leather boots worth Rs 1.45 lakhs adds oomph to his fashion statement.

However, the most iconic possession would be Deepika Padukone’s engagement ring. An emerald-cut solitaire set in platinum that was worth close to Rs 2 crores. On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan whereas Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

