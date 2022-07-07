Sneak Peek Into Payal Rohtagi’s Dreamy Mehendi Ceremony Through New Pics And Videos

Actress Payal Rohatgi, who previously hit the headlines for her stint in the reality show Lock Upp, is now all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sangram Singh. The wedding that’s all set to take place on July 9, 2022, is reported to be a close-knit affair between close friends and family members. And now the pre-wedding festivities of the duo have begun in full swing.

On Wednesday evening, the photos of their Mehendi ceremony surfaced online, leaving their fans in complete awe. In the viral pictures, Payal Rohatgi can be seen slaying in a pink bandhani salwar suit with orange accents added to it. Keeping it quite simple yet elegant, Rohatgi opted for no accessories and minimal makeup to finish her entire look. However, the massive bindi on her forehead is what stole the entire limelight.

The bride-to-be was seen flaunting her stunning Mehendi while striking different poses for the cameras. Just one look at the photos gives fans a hint that Rohatgi is currently enjoying the time of her life. Take a look at the pictures below:

Speaking of their wedding ceremony, Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi will tie the knot in Agra. Although the nuptials is a private affair, the couple has decided to host a grand reception later in Delhi for their industry acquaintances. Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha that the reception will take place on July 14. If media reports are to be believed, then the duo is planning to host another wedding reception in Mumbai at a later date.

Sangram Singh announced that he will get hitched with Rohatgi when he appeared on Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp. The duo has been together for almost a decade and had planned to marry each other twice before. However, they had to postpone the wedding due to family emergencies. Now, they are all set to start a whole new chapter of their lives by achieving the marriage milestone.

