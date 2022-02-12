With several hits under his belt, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is steadily mushrooming into a Bollywood star. The actor has a massive fan following among youth and is also one of the most bankable celebrities in Bollywood. And why not? No one in the film industry can pull off the action sequences and toughest stunts as effortlessly as Tiger, making his way clear to join the list of one of the highest-paid actors in the industry.

The actor, who debuted into Bollywood with Heropanti in 2014, has different sources of income other than acting and has a net worth of around $11 million (approximately Rs 84 Crore), reported GQ India. With a huge bank balance comes lavish living, and the War actor has earned himself a swanky lifestyle.

Last year, the Heropanti actor moved into his new 8 BHK sea-facing flat in a highrise building with his family in the Khar area of Mumbai. He lives there with his father Jackie Shroff, sister Krishna Shroff, and mother Ayesha Shroff. Khar happens to be a luxurious abode to many celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. And reportedly, Tiger’s neighbours include Rani Mukerjee, as well as cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.

Being a car fanatic, the actor owns a fleet of automobiles worth crores. He shares this quality with his father and cine star Jackie Shroff. Like many Bollywood celebrities, the Baaghi actor also owns the luxurious white Range Rover, which is his most prized ride at around Rs 2 crore. His lavish white ride has been spotted at many of his appearances.

This is not it. Tiger also owns a white BMW 5 series model that ranges from Rs 55.40 lakh to Rs 68.40 lakh. A vintage Jaguar is also owned by the Shroff family, which is now priced at about Rs 4.5 crore. And this model happens to be the only car of its type in India.

Keeping his fitness and sports enthusiasm in mind, it shouldn’t come as a shocker that the actor owns a sports team as well. The Flying Jatt actor, who is known for his effortless martial arts skills, co-owns Bengaluru Tigers of Super Fight League (SFL), the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) league, which as per the reports, is a venture costing a whopping sum of Rs 200 crore.

The SFL has popular celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, Salim & Sulaiman, and Randeep Hooda co-owning Mumbai Maniacs, Delhi Heroes, UP Nawabs, and Haryana Sultans, respectively.

