Sneha and Prasanna Accuse Two Businessmen of Cheating in Police Complaint

One of the most admired couples in Kollywood, Sneha and Prasanna recently filed a police complaint. The complaint registered is against two businessmen, who run a cement company. The couple has accused the entrepreneurs of cheating them.

As per a report in The Times Of India, the two businessmen and their private firm have cheated Sneha with Rs 25 Lakh. The couple invested a huge amount of money based on the advice from Prasanna's friend Prashanth. They were promised an income of over Rs 1 lakh on a monthly basis in return for their investment. According to police sources, the representative of the private cement firm allegedly promised high returns to Sneha every month.

However, no money was received by the couple as the concerned company didn't pay any amount. Now, to take strict action against the private company and the two businessmen, Sneha filed a complaint at the Kanathur Police station. As per police sources, a notice has already been issued to the individuals who were named in the complaint.

Advertisement

In the complaint, Sneha and Prasanna stated that the company deceived them. The police officials have already commenced an investigation process. Additionally, a summon was issued to the owners of the firm asking them to comply with the process and appear for the investigation.

The duo fell in love on the sets of Achchamundu! Achchamundu! After dating for a few years, Sneha and Prasanna tied the knot in 2012. They are parents to a one-year-old daughter Aadhyantaa and a four-year-old son, Vihaan. They currently reside in a plush apartment on the East Coast Road, Chennai.

On the work front, Sneha’s last movie appearance was in the Dhanush starrer Pattas. Up next, she will play an important role in Arunachalam Vaidyanathan directed Shot Boot 3. Prasanna was seen in Karthick Naren's Project Agni, in Netflix's Navarasa.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.