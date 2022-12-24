Sneha Prasanna Latest Photoshoot With her Husband Is All Things Romance

Prasanna is a renowned name in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. The actress made her debut with the Malayalam film Ingane Oru Nilapakshi. She made her Telugu debut in the year 2001 with the film Priyamaina Neeku. The actress recently shared photos from her romantic photoshoot, which instantly went viral.

In the photos, the actress can be seen donning a western outfit. She accessorised her outfit with an elegant neck piece and a classy wristwatch. For the makeup, the actress wore nude mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of pink lipstick that completely goes with her outfit.

This time, the actress shared the frame with her husband Prasanna. The duo got married in the year 2012 and still make huge rounds for their sizzling off-screen chemistry.

While sharing the photos on Instagram, the actress wrote, “I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more".

Moments after the actress shared the photos on her social media, several fans took to Instagram to shower the couple with love and admiration. One social media user wrote, “My favourites". Another user commented, “It’s a strike hit for those who were rumouring that u couple are getting a divorce.. Love u both. Be happily ever like this". One social media also wrote, “Whatsoever, in our eyes, you are a perfect couple. Looking gorgeous".

On the work front, Sneha Prasanna is known for films like Achchamundu! Achchamundu! (2009), Pirivom Santhippom (2008) and Velaikkaran (2017). Meanwhile, his husband Prasanna made his debut as a lead actor in the 2002 film Five Star produced by Mani Ratnam. Besides acting in lead roles, he is also known for playing supporting characters. His film Achchamundu Achchamundu was screened at many International film festivals in which he starred opposite actress Sneha.

