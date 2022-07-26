Sneha Wagh To Return To Hindi TV With This New Show; Details Inside

Marathi actress Sneha Wagh is a well-known face in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the actress has appeared in many noted TV shows in both the Hindi and Marathi industries. Now, the Bigg Boss Marathi season 3’s most controversial contestant is all set to make a comeback on Hindi television with the upcoming new show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. The actress will appear in a negative role in the show, the reports stated.

Sneha will be playing the character Amba in the show and her fans are just delighted with the news. The storyline of the upcoming show features a family based in Indore of Madhya Pradesh. The team of the show has shot in various prime locations of the city including the famous Sarafa Street and Chappan.

After her stint on season 3 of Bigg Boss Marathi, Sneha caught a lot of attention from the masses. After the reality show went off-air, Sneha took some time off from her work.

The serial Na Ummar Ki Seema Ho stars actress Sneha Wagh along with Rachna Misri and Iqbal Khan in lead roles. Along with Sneha, two other Marathi actors — Samidha Guru and Varsha Dandale — will be seen in the upcoming show. Na Ummar Ki Seema Ho will air on Star Bharat from July 26.

Sneha worked in the Marathi serial Kata Route Kunin and also in the Hindi serials Mere Sai, Chandragupta Maurya, and Ek Veer Ki Ardas Veera.

