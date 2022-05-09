Snehalata Maghade Quits Marathi Show Thipkyanchi Rangoli, Explains Why

Popular Marathi actor Snehalata Maghade, who played the role of Netra Thipkyanchi Rangoli, has quit the show. The fans were taken aback by the actress’ abrupt departure from the show. She recently shared a note addressing her character Netra on Instagram.

Calling her character a “strong and independent woman", she wrote, “You know what’s right for you and you have the guts to fight for the same. I have always been mesmerized by the amount of strength you have or the depth of your love. You always go through so much and receive 0.1% of happiness. But that one drop of happiness is always enough for you."

Further, she said, “I will always miss you Netrudi and no one will understand your pain more than me in this whole world."

Snehalata’s social media was inundated with messages from fans asking her why she was leaving the programme.

She stated the reason for her decision in a video posted to her Instagram account. She said that the reason was her higher studies. She said in the video, “People were asking me the reason for leaving the show and I did not want to talk about it."

She further said that “I am leaving the show because I wanted to pursue higher education in theatre art. I have been pursuing a master’s since I bagged the role of Netra but now the timings of my studies and shoot schedule are not getting balanced and that is why I decided to quit the show."

According to reports, fans were dissatisfied with Snehlata’s choice to leave the programme. Following the departure of Snehlata from the show, many have stated that they would no longer watch the show.

