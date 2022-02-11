Snoop Dogg Accused Of Sexual Assault Ahead Of His Super Bowl Performance; Rapper Reacts

Ahead of his Super Bowl performance, American hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg has found himself in the middle of a sexual assault controversy. The 50-year-old rapper has been accused of sexually and physically assaulting a woman nine years ago.

According to NBC, the complaint has been filed in the US District Court for the Central District of California. The woman has been identified as Jane Doe, who is a dancer, model and actress by profession. The woman alleged that the incident took place after she attended a Snoop Dogg concert back in May 2013. The report added that following the concert, the woman and her friend agreed to go back to Snoop Dogg’s studio with him and his friend, Donald Campbell, also known as Bishop Don Magic Juan.

According to the woman’s allegations, she asked to be taken home after being offered a ride by Campbell, who drove her to his own residence after she fell asleep in the car. The international publication reported that the woman fell asleep at Campbell’s home but was woken up at about 4 am by him as he forced her to perform oral sex on him. The complaint also mentions that Campbell then allegedly urged her to get dressed and accompany him to a taping of Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network, and touted it as a “career move" for her.

Advertisement

The woman, in her lawsuit, alleged that Snoop Dogg followed her to the bathroom where he also forced her to perform oral sex on her and masturbated in front of her. The publication cited the lawsuit filed by the woman where she mentions that she felt pressure from Snoop Dogg, “due to his dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again."

The hip-hop artist reacted to the recent allegations via an Instagram post on Wednesday. The Instagram post read, “Gold digger season is here … be careful nefews (his name for fans) … keep your guards up … And. Keep your circle small."

Advertisement

Snoop Dogg is due to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show on February 13 alongside other notable Hip-Hop artists - Dr Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J Blige.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.