Snowdrop and Yumi's Cells Actress Kim Misoo Passes Away, Cause of Death Unknown

Snowdrop actress Kim Misoo has passed away. While the cause of her sudden demise is still unknown, her agency Landscape Entertainment confirmed the news on Wednesday. They also revealed that the family is ‘very heartbroken’ and has decided to have the funeral privately.

“This is actress Kim Mi Soo’s agency Landscape Entertainment. We are relaying sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Kim Mi Soo suddenly passed away on January 5. The bereaved family is currently very heartbroken by the sudden mournful news," the statement read.

“We sincerely ask you to refrain from making up rumors or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who are in shock and grief-stricken, can reverently commemorate the deceased. As per her family’s wishes, the funeral will be held quietly in private. Please wish for Kim Mi Soo to rest in peace, and once again, we offer our deepest condolences to the deceased," it added, as reported by Soompi.

Kim Mi-soo appeared in a number of shows. This includes the currently airing Snowdrop, playing BLACKPINK member Jisoo’s on-screen best friend. The show had completed its filming. She also appeared on shows such as Hi Bye Mama, The School Nurse Files, and Yumi’s Cells.

Fans took to Twitter and mourned her demise. “These kinda news always are a type of reminder that life is so uncertain !! She was growing as an actress and had so much potential !! Rest in Peace love," a fan tweeted. “Sheʼs one of my favorite character in snowdrop. My deepest condolence to her families and friends. Fly high, angel. You will be remembered, loved, and missed. Rest in paradise, Kim Misoo," added another. “Rest in peace Kim Mi-soo. You did very well. May you find peace and happiness wherever you go. Prayers to your family and loved ones," a third fan wrote.

We send our condolences to her friends and family.

