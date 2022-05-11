Snowdrop Ep 14 Review: Jisoo's Identity Is Revealed; Jung Hae-in Takes Care of Her

With just a couple of episodes for the series to end, Snowdrop is presenting new twists and turns and still has a lot of questions left to answer. In the 14th episode, Yeong-ro faces another major heartbreak as her friends find out she is the daughter of the ANSP Director Eun Chang-su and cut ties with her. They are angry at her for hiding this fact because her father and his agency are responsible for the suffering of the students and are also complicit in the plan of not saving the other hostages.

Things become even more difficult for her as her father is still in a critical condition after being shot by Nam Tae-il. On the other hand, Gang-mu and the North Korean spies trapped in the Hosu University dorm figure out that the only way everyone’s safety can be guaranteed is if they intercept the considerable sum of money that South Korea was supposed to give to their partners in crime in North Korea.

Cheong-ya, whose real identity as a North Korean spy is still hidden from the outside world and her lover Tae-il, decides to go outside the dorm and intercept the money. While Gang-mu and Lim Soo-ho are sceptical about letting her out, they have no other choice.

Soo-ho also has another dilemma present. The North has ordered them to blow themselves and the hostages up by midnight, and if he fails, his sister will be executed.

Meanwhile, Yeong-ro finds solace in Soo-ho after everything and everyone has turned against her. Seated inside the chapel, they discuss what would have happened if they were ordinary people.

Outside the dorm, Cheon-ya intercepts the money through an elaborate scam but Bung-ok leaks to the ANSP just in time that she is a Northern spy. Chief Ahn takes this as an opportunity to bring down Tae-il, who has humiliated him throughout his life. They reach her apartment to arrest her but she is saved by Han-na, who was already keeping a close eye on her. He also discovers proof of her being a spy and proof of their affair.

It is also revealed that Chang-su is not as critical as the media is showing him to be. He is just pretending to be on his deathbed. Han-na visits him in the hospital, where he and his wife let her know of their plan. The ANSP director promises that he will help all the agents escape safely.

One of the major highlights of the episode was seeing Cheon-ya and Han-na fighting side by side and also with each other. They don’t hold back their punches and escape every trap with their sheer intelligence and presence of mind. Soo-ho and Yeong-ro also get their much-deserved couple’s moment although they know it is going to last only for a fleeting moment. In that short time, they imagine how life would have been if they were regular people. Soo-ho would have played the guitar in a cafe and Yeong-ro would have visited him every day to listen to him play.

Snowdrop is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

