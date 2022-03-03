Snowdrop Episode 4 Review: Jisoo Gets a Rude Reality Check as Jung Hae-In's Secret is Out

Lim Soo Ho (Jung Hae-in) comes back to gift Eun Young Ro (Jisoo) his sister’s necklace before parting ways, which gives a boost to both her expectations and love for the former. However, little does she know that the butterflies in her stomach will soon be crushed by the person she is crushing on.

Spoilers Ahead.

The fourth episode of director Jo Hyun-tak’s Snowdrop focuses on individual storylines of Young Ro and Soo Ho after he escapes from the Hosu University dorm. The ANSP agents fail to capture him despite being tipped off by Gwang-tae. He reunites with his colleagues from North Korea and carries forward the plan of abducting Professor Han. The South Korean politicians, who tied up with the spies to win the Presidential election, reach one step closer to their mission of framing their opposite party. However, things go awry soon enough.

Meanwhile, back at the dorm, Young Ro faces the consequences of hiding Soo Ho when their phone operator, Gye Bun-ok discovers her little secret. This results in all the women of room 207 facing the wrath of Miss Pi and ends with Young Ro getting expelled from the dorm. However, she doesn’t blame him for her outcome and instead writes a letter stating that she misses him and wants to see him again.

Well, her wish is granted, but not in the way she would have expected. Despite being asked to stay off the case, ANSP agent Lee Gang-mu pursues the North Korean spies led by Soo Ho. When the latter goes to retrieve their hidden weapons before escaping to his country, he is cornered by the agents, which leads him to enter the dorm through a secret passage in the woods.

And as fate would have it, he crashes into Young Ro. However, this isn’t the romantic interaction she was looking forward to. He is chased by the agents and is forced to reveal his identity. To secure his position, he points a gun at Young Ro’s head and takes her as a hostage, confirming once and for all that he is, indeed, the North Korean spy.

We could hear the sound of her heart, breaking into pieces through our screens.

Episode 4 reveals yet another secret about Soo Ho. He is the son of Ji-rok, with whom the Aemin Party, including Young Ro’s father, is working in secret. Now, it wouldn’t be a pleasant scenario for their fathers to know that their kids are up to something, will it? Hence, the couple moves one inch away from their happy ending.

Similar to the previous three episodes, the fourth one, too, moved at its sweet pace, but unlike the former, it ends on a cliffhanger with Soo Ho pointing a gun at Young Ro. It will be exciting to see how their chemistry blossom in a hostage situation.

Korean dramas are known for having well-written and more popular second leads. Snowdrop isn’t an exception to that aspect. Though not a second lead, Bun-ok (Kim Hye-yoon) shows more layers to her character than any other woman in Room 207. The episode teases only a bit about her past, but it is enough to make the viewers understand that her character’s rudeness and jealousy comes from a point of tragedy and probably neglect.

On the other hand, Jang Han-na has a breakdown in front of Gang-mu and confronts him about leaving her six years ago despite promising to marry her. Yet, she knows how to hold back her emotions when needed. We would go out on a limb and say that their character arcs might have the potential to draw our attention away from the lead characters.

Snowdrop is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

