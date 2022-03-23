Snowdrop Episode 7 Review: Another Spy Reveals Herself, is She Related to Jung Hae-In?

Ever since the hostage situation, Jung Hae-in and Jisoo’s Snowdrop has been throwing twists and turns at us. In the last episode, Yeong-ro revealed her identity in front of Lim Soo-ho, putting her safety at risk, and the seventh episode of the Jo Hyun-tak directorial unveiled another spy who might have a connection with Soo-Ho.

Spoilers Ahead

After knowing Yeong-ro’s identity, Soo-Ho reluctant decides not to let her go as she can guarantee the safety of his team. This makes the ANSP behave less recklessly as the director Chang-su hears his daughter’s confession over the radio. Although guilty for his actions, Soo-Ho shows little to less sympathy towards her. Madam Pi on the other hand, is trying her best to rescue the students and goes to the washroom to contact someone from the ANSP through her hidden radio. However, she fails because of Comrade Joo’s interference.

Madam Pi’s secret adventure is not the only time this episode makes us doubt the intentions of the characters. It is revealed that Tae-il doctor girlfriend, whom he had sent to take down the North Korean spies is on their side! She signals towards the bugs planted in the dorm and lets Soo-Ho know about her allegiance. She also seems to have a personal connection with the leader as they are shown to have met before.

Advertisement

Her silent stares at him indicated that she might have taken a liking towards him. With this information coming to light, it becomes a matter of concern whether her presence will create more complicacies between Soo-Ho and Yeong-ro. However, with her intel that the SWAT team is preparing to break in, Soo-Ho gets the time to strengthen his defence.

The leader of the spies take advantage of the wiring situation and uses it to send an indirect message to the ANSP. He lets them know that the entire university dorm is rigged with explosives and one wrong move from their side will result in him hitting the detonator. However, he keeps his promise and releases a couple of hostages in return for the treatment the ANSP offered to his injured Comrade.

On the political front, the opposition party uses the death of Professor Han to defame the ruling party. They then come up with the plan to drag the hostage situation for ten days, that is until the presidential elections so that it distracts the people from Professor Han’s news. This means, the spies have to stay put for ten more days and the North and South have to rework their deal.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in the North, Ji-rok is up to some scheme. When the South asks permission to kill the spies in exchange for the hefty amount they will be paying them, Ji-rok clearly denies it. However, in his absence, when Soo-ryeon gives South permission to kill them, the former looks satisfied. It clearly indicates that he wants the three spies’ death but doesn’t want to be responsible for the same. So, what is he up to?

Advertisement

Back at the dorm, Chung-ya treats the spies and Gang-mu. Comrade Joo however finds out the gun hidden in her medical kit and attacks her as he doesn’t yet know about her identity. A fight breaks out in this scene which leads to Chung-ya being held hostage in Yeong-ro’s place.

Advertisement

Later, it is revealed to Joo that Chung-ya is a spy who is there to help them with the mission. They make a new deal with the South because the SWAT team almost attacking them has convinced the spies not to trust the politicians any further.

However, Soo-Ho starts doubting his party and their instructions.

Advertisement

The episode ends on a sad note as Yeong-ro’s brother, who was injured in the shootout succumbs to his injuries. Yeong-ro breaks down while listening to the news.

When the episode had released in South Korea on JTBC, fans termed it as an intense and tear-jerker episode. One of them had written on Twitter, “just watched episode 7 of snowdrop i feel lightheaded and the room is spinning i think this show might actually kill me."

The episode works for many reasons because it makes us curious about Miss Pi’s relation with the ANSP and makes us think if she is really collaborating with them, then why has she been saving the student protestors all this while? The revelation of the new spy also seems to pose a threat to Yeong-ro and Lim Soo-Ho’s possible relationship. The thrill is maintained till the last at with the death, the episode packs a punch.

Snowdrop is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.