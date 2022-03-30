Snowdrop Episode 8 Review: Jisoo Blames Jung Hae-in for the Death in Her Family, Will She Turn Against Him?

Besides having her heartbroken and being held hostage by the man she once admired, Yeong-Ro has another conflict present. The death of her brother. Episode 8 of Snowdrop starts with her father and the ANSP Director Eun Chang-su rushing to the hospital where Yeong-u was admitted after being injured in the shootout with the North Korean spies.

A flashback scene takes us to when they were young and Yeong-u promises at their mother’s grave that he will always take care of his sister. He asks his father to take care of her before passing away. The broadcast news reaches the Hosu University dorm where the girls along with their matron and an ANSP agent are held, as hostages.

The news, however, blames Lim Soo-Ho, the leader of the spies for the death of Professor Han and Yeong-ro seems to believe it. She becomes hysterical and passes out, which further fuels his guilt.

On the other hand, Gang-mu discovers Miss Pi’s secret chamber in her room while the latter tries to contact someone on the outside. He listens in on Soo-Ho and Comrade Joo’s conversation and figures out that they have set up bombs in the cafeteria region to protect them from ANSP’s intervention. Gang-mu returns to the room he was tied in but Soo-ho reaches there and takes him back to the cafeteria.

Meanwhile, doctor Chung-ya, who revealed she’s a spy, notices Soo-ho caring for Yeong-ro and warns him against it. She tells him not to let his feelings distract him from his mission. She also notices that Yeong-Ro is wearing Soo-ho’s necklace, recalling the time she had asked him for the necklace, but he refused. She is sceptical about the situation and keeps an eye on both of them.

Meanwhile, at breakfast, Gang-mu, Man-dong, and Bun-ok have a conversation about Miss Pi. The telephone operator reveals that once a month, the latter leaves at dawn and returns at night, right before roll call. Man-dong then talks about the old matron and shares that Ms Song was upset over her superiors for hiring Pi as her replacement. The flashback scene also showed her saying that Miss Pi would be a threat to the security of the dorm.

On the other hand, Soo-Ho returns her brother’s scarf to Yeong-Ro to comfort her and ease his guilt.

Outside the dorm, Aemin Party’s number one sympathises with Chang-su as his son is dead and his daughter is held, hostage. They also plan to spread fake information about the hostage situation and say that there were seven hostages instead of 3. As she can’t directly intervene, she approaches a reporter and gives him a scoop that will lead him to detangle their web of lies.

To keep the situation in control, Chung-ya asks Soo-Ho to release half the hostages so that people get to know the truth about the hostages. He makes a deal with the South and asks them to send in some supplies through Han-na in return for those hostages.

Meanwhile, another issue arises at the dorm as Bun-ok discovers the spies’ hidden cash and weapons. Man-dong’s son Sang-beom, who is in debt, takes this as an opportunity to solve his problems. But before he can run away with the cash, he is intercepted by Comrade Joo. He then points the gun he had stolen at Joo and a fight breaks out between them. As the gun is unloaded, it doesn’t harm Joo but angers him. Man-dong tries to save his son but gets beaten up but Soo-Ho appears and stops the fight before it escalated.

Sang-beom, Man-dong and Gang-mu are taken to the dorm chapel where they are tied. However, it turns out to be a blessing in disguise for them as Man-dong knows a secret passage in the chapel that leads to the exit on Mount Ogong.

The ANSP agent naturally takes that route to escape and call the SWAT team in but to his surprise, fire shots at him and they ask him to get back in. To escape Joo and Soo-Ho, he hides in Miss Pi’s surveillance room and finds out that Chung-ya is a North Korean spy.

After this new revelation and whatever he witnessed with the SWAT team, Gang-mu is convinced that the South isn’t going to save them. He thinks that the only way to ensure everyone’s safety is to join hands with the Northern spies. He conveys his worries to Soo-Ho and lets him know that his country can go to the extent of killing the students if that ensures them public sympathy and votes.

Gang-mu then figures out other ways to escape. Back in the cafeteria, he tells Yeong-ro that there is a detonator in Soo-Ho’s pocket. With that knowledge in mind, she tries to snatch it from him. When they are alone in a dorm room to dress her wounds, they share a genuine moment where Soo-ho apologises to her and tries to pacify her.

Yeong-ro hugs him from behind and when he turns around to hug her, she snatches the detonator from his pocket.

The 8th episode of Snowdrop took its time to delve deep into the conditions of the hostages and the political schemes of the South. It appears that the hostage situation will play out for the most part of the series and almost the entirety of it will be spent inside the dorm. With another spy in their mix, Soo-Ho’s ideologies will be challenged.

Yeong-Ro, on the other hand, is having a hard time dealing with her grief. First the betrayal, then his brother’s death. However, what is refreshing to see is that she is not considering herself a victim and falling into that trope. Even with everything that is going on, she isn’t leaving a single opportunity to help her classmates or the ANSP agent.

She has retained her ability to think. This shouldn’t come as a surprise for K-drama lovers as they are known for having well-written women characters who are different from the damsels in distress we are forced to see. Although the show received huge backlash for allegedly distorting historical facts, there are certain aspects that have made it a good watch till now.

Snowdrop is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

