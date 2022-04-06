Snowdrop Episode 9 Review: Jisoo Takes a Stand Against Jung-Hae In, Helps Gang-Mu to Plan Escape

Yeong-ro (Jisoo), who is still dealing with her brother’s loss and regrets not being able to see him for one last time, takes a stand against Lim Soo-Ho (Jung Hae-in). She doesn’t believe anymore that he will escort them safely after finding the detonator with him. After snatching it away in the last episode, she runs away with it in an attempt to throw it.

Soo-Ho follows her and pins her to a wall and tries to convince her that he doesn’t want to cause any more suffering. Meanwhile, Chung-ya, the doctor and the North Korean spy no one knows of, secretly watches them and doubts Soo-Ho’s ability to carry out the mission. Soo-Ho however returns and unloads his anger on Gang-mu for encouraging Yeong-ro to steal the detonator.

Meanwhile, Gang-mu tries hard to convince the North Korean spy that the South won’t guarantee their safety as their citizens’ lives do not matter to them in front of power and politics. He also reasons with him that the North, too, will care more about the hefty amount the South is paying them. And for that, losing the spies will be nothing. He does not believe him but decides to look deeper into what the ANSP agent told him. He asks for proof to be brought in through Han-na.

Outside the dorm, Chief Ahn briefs the press about the hostage situation and tells them that supplies are being sent in as per their demands. However, the ANSP has a different plan. They want to prolong the hostage situation so that it favours them in the upcoming election. Nam Tae-il, the secretary-general of the Aemin Party, who was also the former director of ANSP instructs Soo-Ho not to release a single student. It will give the people the impression that the South is trying their best to rescue them, but the spies are responsible for not letting them go.

Chung-ya later confiscates the detonator from Soo-Ho and threatens to kill him if he fails the mission. She advises him to release 30 hostages. Han-na enters the dorm and Soo-Ho lets her talk to Gang-mu so that she can acquire proof. She is given time till the next day when they will again demand more supplies. Meanwhile, after being tipped off by her, reported Gal decides to go to great lengths to acquire proof against the ANSP. He disguises himself as a food delivery person and records their conversation inside their base.

After the spies release the hostages, they are taken to a secret interrogation room by the ANSP but unbeknownst to the agents, reporter Gal is on their tail. Meanwhile, Han-ah works to get evidence that the South is going to betray the hostages.

Back at the dorm, Yeong-ro asks Gang-mu about Soo-Ho’s escape plan. He reveals to her the deal between the North and the South. Apart from Yeong-Ro and Soo-Ho’s conflict, another important plot point gains momentum inside the dorm. The telephone operator, Bun-ok, who feels like an outcast among the women of the University because she does not come from a financially strong background like them, finds Miss Pi’s hidden radio in the washroom.

However, even if the ANSP don’t plan on rescuing the hostages anytime soon, Chang-su is adamant about rescuing his daughter Yeong-ro. They also fear that Gang-mu has figured out their scheme and will reveal it, hampering their image and the elections. However, Tae-il suggests killing everyone in the dorm after resuing Yeong-ro and his lover Chung-ya. He is yet unaware of her true identity.

Han-ah and Gal get major proof against the ANSP. The former listens through the bug they plant there while the latter finds out that the rescued hostages are taken into the ANSP headquarters and all of them are blindfolded. Before she can inform Gang-mu about the ew development, she is cornered by the ANSP people and taken to their headquarters. Gal, too, is captured by them and tortured for information.

Back at the dorm, Miss Pi has a conversation with Gang-mu and it is indicated that she works for the ANSP against her will. However, she despises them and reveals that she never ratted on her students. The hostages, led by both of them also put their rescue plan into action. Gang-mu locks Chung-ya, and others distract the remaining spies. They reach the exit and get past the bobby traps however, Chung-ya escapes right in time to stop them. She reveals her identity and sets off the detonator. The episode ends with the sound of a bang.

The 9th episode managed to break the monotony set by the previous ones. Even with the same old battle between the ANSP and the hostages, this episode revealed the extent to which the politicians can go to secure their power and position. Chung-ya’s big revelation will now take the series in a new direction as she seems to be in conflict with Soo-Ho’s ideology. Now, she can openly take charge of the mission, which means Soo-Ho can no longer guarantee everyone’s safety.

Both the agents of the South and the North are also coming to the realisation that their countries are abandoning them. Will they join hands?

Snowdrop is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

