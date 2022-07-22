So Cute! Boney Kapoor Posts Adorable Throwback Pic Ft Janhvi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and Navya Nanda

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor will soon be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming romantic drama. Although Boney’s brothers (Anil and Sanjay Kapoor) and his kids (Arjun, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor) are all actors, this will be the first acting role for the filmmaker himself. The film producer often treats fans to adorable glimpses on social media. Maintaining the trajectory, Boney Kapoor took to Instagram on Friday, to share a throwback childhood picture from his archives and sent internet into a meltdown.

The throwback picture features three-star kids - Agastya Nanda, Navya Nanda and Jahnvi Kapoor as they look super adorable in a cute frame. In the candid snap, the trio can be seen fixated on a basket. While Navya and Jahnvi are sporting a black dress, Agastya Nanda looks spectacular in a full biege colored t-shirt. Taking to the captions, Boney wrote, “Memories of childhood Agastya,Janhvi & Navya."

The fans couldn’t contain their happiness as they took to the comment section to share their appreciation for the picture. One of the fans wrote, “Jahnvi was so cute. She still has the cutest face among all the young women of Bollywood". Another fan commented, “Wow, Jahnvi Di is soo cute".

Earlier on Thursday, Boney Kapoor shared another throwback picture which featured his daughter Anshula Kapoor. Anshula was seen posing with fashion stylist and film producer Rhea Kapoor, her cousin, in their childhood picture shared by Boney. “Anshula in Rhea’s safe arms," he captioned the throwback photo.

At the time, Sonam Kapoor had shared the photo on her Instagram Stories with heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Jahnvi Kapoor has a number of projects lined up ahead this year. Her upcoming film ‘Good Luck Jerry’ will feature the actress in a unique role. Meanwhile, Agastya Nanda is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Archies. The coming of age film will also star Jahnvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. On the other hand, Navya Nanda has no interest in being a part of the entertainment industry. She has decided to join her father in running their family business.

While talking about Boney Kapoor’s foray in the field of acting, Jahnvi said this during an interview with Film Companion, “Who at that age gets a chance to try a hand at a new career?’ I really think if he didn’t have the pressure of taking care of his father’s business and brothers’ careers, he would have tried acting. You can tell. After work, he used to watch old music videos and act it out, and I remember mom would be like, ‘I am so glad that you didn’t become an actor, you’ll be so vain.’"

