Director Prashant Neel’s upcoming Telugu-language film Salaar has been hitting the headlines for a long time. Starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in lead roles, the masses have been waiting with bated breath for the upcoming action adventure. Amid the buzzing anticipation surrounding the film, actress Shruti Haasan has dropped a new update regarding Salaar.

In an endearing Instagram post, the 37-year-old shared that she has finished shooting for the Prashanth Neel directorial. Bidding goodbye to the film unit, the actress penned a lovely note, thanking Prabhas, the filmmaker, and the other crew members for the wonderful experience.

Expressing her gratitude through a monochrome group picture with Prashanth Neel and cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, Shruti captioned, “AND it’s a wrap on SALAAR for me… Thank you Prashanth sir for making me your Aadya… you are exceptional…Thank you Prabhas for being beyond wonderful, the absolute darling and Bhuvan for just being so kind and being you…"

“Hombale Films was lovely working on this special film with ALL of the team that was filled with positivity and truly felt like family by the end of it… so grateful," she added.

The picture captures Shruti Haasan posing for a lovely click with the director and cinematographer in an outdoor setting. The actress was dressed in a printed salwar-kameez set, draping a patterned dupatta around her neck. Prashanth and Bhuvan stood on either side of the actress.

While the film director donned a casual shirt with a pair of black trousers, the cinematographer sported a ribbed sweatshirt and cargo pants. The trio shared a warm hug, flaunting their beaming smiles for the click.

Shruti’s caption also disclosed that the name of her character in Salaar is Aadya. The Instagram post was quick to grab the eyeballs of eagle-eyed social media users. “Can’t wait to witness the Aadya mass," exclaimed one excited user. “You always deliver the best… Congratulations," quipped another. Others added numerous red heart and fire emojis in the comments.

Salaar marks Shruti Haasan and Prabhas’s first collaboration together. Billed to be an action saga, ETimes reports that the film centres around the journey of a man from a village to seek revenge, for a cause. The backdrop of the film is based on the Godavarikhani coal mines. The media portal further claims that Salaar has been made on a massive budget of over 400 crore. Salaar is slated to hit the big screens on September 28, this year.

