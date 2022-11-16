So Hot! Disha Patani Takes Internet By Storm As She Flaunts Sexy Curves In Lingerie Photoshoot; Pics

Not many would disagree that B-town’s diva Disha Patani is one of the boldest actresses in the industry. She never shies away from experimenting with her attires and often mesmerises her fans with her sartorial choices. Just like always, once again, Disha mesmerized her followers by dropping a spell-bounding post on the photo-sharing space. In the photo that she posted earlier today, one can see Disha donning a bikini. Additionally, she can be seen striking a stunning pose while flaunting her mid-riff.

Disha certainly looks like a sight to behold in the one-shoulder bralette. While the overall expanse of the bikini was black, the intricate white detailing made her apparel look more enthralling. Ever since the actress posted the photograph, which was about five hours ago, netizens have filled the comment section with fire icons. Moreover, the post has amassed a massive engagement with over nine lakh likes.

Prior to this, the actress shared a jaw-dropping picture on Instagram. She can be seen lying on a sofa sporting a metallic grey bikini in the picture. The one-shoulder strappy bikini top is what made Disha exude more style and fierceness.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain Returns. She shared the screen space with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. Now, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming release, Yodha. The film co-helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha also features Siddharth Malhotra in the lead role and is anticipated to hit the silver screen next year.

Disha is also known for her performances in movies like Malang and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

