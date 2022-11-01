So Hot! Madonna Stuns Fans As She Goes Topless At 64; Check Out Her Steamy Photos

The Queen of Pop, Madonna, recently set the internet ablaze by sharing a string of bold topless photographs. The photos were shared to mark and celebrate the 30th anniversary of her Erotica album. “Went from candy to money," wrote Madonna while sharing her raunchy still on social media. If leaving little to the imagination wasn’t enough, Madonna also posted yet another scintillating monochrome picture of herself in a black leather corset-clad torso that was paired with fishnet tights.

Notably, Erotica, the fifth full-length studio album of Madonna that featured steamy numbers including “Deeper and Deeper" and “Erotica" was released back in October 1992. For those unaware, the latter’s music video was also banned from MTV owing to the highly explicit imagery. The album was simultaneously released along with her highly controversial coffee table book ‘Sex’. The iconic musician has been celebrating the groundbreaking record set by her album by bringing back the string of steaminess.

In addition to this, Madonna also ended up in an online beef with the WAP singer Cardi B. It so happened that the Erotica songstress used a clown emoji beside the WAP star’s name highlighting how the media painted her as a ‘witch’ and ‘devil’ back in the 90s as she made the bold move of expressing her point of view on sexuality through her work.

“Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball," she wrote in her previous Instagram stories. However, this did not go down with Cardi B, and the rapper took to Twitter to express, “She can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth. These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself." However, their online feud did not last long as Madonna quickly made an attempt to diffuse the animosity with an ‘I love you’ tweet tagging the rapper. The latter did the same.

