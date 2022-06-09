So Hot! Parineeti Chopra Flaunts Toned Figure in Black Bikini While Lounging on Boat; Fans React

Parineeti Chopra is a travel junkie. The actress often treats her huge social media fan following to glimpses of her exotic vacations and shells out travel goals. On the occasion of World Ocean Day, Parineeti treated fans to an image of herself lounging on a boat in a black bikini as she flaunts her perfectly toned body and takes in the sunlight.

Along with the photo, Parineeti also revealed the three things that she needs to be happy. She wrote, " “Just give me a boat, a bikini and my dive computer." The actress also added the hashtags peace, scuba diving, and World Oceans Day." Parineeti Chopra further added a geotag that points to the Sangalaki Island in Indonesia.

Check the picture here:

Advertisement

Soon after the picture was posted on the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower complements on the actress.

While one fan wrote, “Beautiful 😍," another commented, “Super hot." A third comment reads,"So hot ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥."

A third comment reads, “Wow 😮."

Well, this isn’t the first time, the actress has shared a glimpse of her exotic trip. Earlier, Parineeti Chopra shared a photo taken moments before she went scuba diving. In the caption, she said, “You can convince me to stay on the boat ONLY to take a picture. Otherwise."

Advertisement

Last month, Parineeti Chopra shared glimpses of her upcoming project with Harrdy Sandhu. For the project and the duo has been shooting in high altitudes, and cold weather. In fact, Parineeti had posted several pictures and videos with her new co-star, and had also been advocating for ‘Thand Equality’. She has been asking male and female actors to be treated equally, and to be given equally warm clothes. Now, Parineeti has once again shared the experience of her shoot.

The details about the project that Harrdy and Parineeti are working on have been kept under wraps. Fans have been waiting for the official announcement of the film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.