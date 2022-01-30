'So Hot': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Blown Away By Sanya Malhotra's Oo Antava Performance. Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was all praise for Sanya Malhotra as the latter danced to Pushpa’s Oo Antava. On Saturday, Sanya shared a video dancing to the hit item song on Instagram. The Meenakshi Sundareshwar star was seen grooving to the track with a choreographer in a dance studio.

Sanya gave the song her own twist and evidently had fun performing to the track. She shared the video with a bunch of dancing emojis in the caption. Samantha shared the video on her Instagram Stories and praised Sanya. “Uffffffff (Fire emojis) So hot," Samantha wrote.

Advertisement

The Pagglait star also received praises from other stars in the industry. Priya Mani Raj and Abhimanyu Dasani dropped a bunch of fire emojis in the comments section whereas Moose Jattana said, “Always killing it." Mrunal Thakur commented, “Dam girl."

Several stars have caught the Pushpa fever. On Saturday, Rakhi Sawant was seen dancing to the track on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. Rakhi was seen dressed in a yellow outfit and joined her husband Ritesh to dance on the trach for the paparazzi. Previously, singer Neha Kakkar also shared a video in which she was seen grooving to the track.

Advertisement

While there are a number of dance videos, many have also shared videos singing the track. Last week, Sophie Choudry shared a video singing the Telugu track from her home studio. “I promised I’d try so this had to be done…Such an EPIC song @thisisdsp pls excuse the mistakes How did I do? @samantharuthprabhuoffl @indravathichauhan you rocked the song!" she captioned the video. The clip received love from many, including Samantha who said, “Wowwww you did it.. This is (lit) killing it."

Pushpa’s music composer Devi Sri Prasad also reacted to the video on Twitter. “Wowww we never knew U cud sing so well @Sophie_Choudry !! & there r no mistakes !! Thaaankuu for this video !! Cool Singing & Attitude," he tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.