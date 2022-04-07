'So Lovely': Kangana Ranaut Lauds Tanzanian Influencer Kili Paul For Lip-Syncing Reel

Kangana Ranaut is right now enjoying her stint as the host of the reality show Lock Upp. She has been a very stern and strict host who does not hold back when it comes to letting her opinion known. However, it seems like there is a way to her heart and renowned social media star Kili Paul has managed to impress her with his video.

On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut applauded renowned Instagram star Kili Paul, who is known for his Bollywood-themed social media videos. After posting a lip-syncing video to a song from Kangana’s 2010 film Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Kili got Kangana’s attention. The video was uploaded on Instagram stories by the actress.

https://instagram.com/stories/kanganaranaut/2810235684734033933?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

Advertisement

Kili Paul, from Tanzania, has become well-known in India for his Instagram Reels in which he lip-syncs Bollywood songs and demonstrates his dance abilities. The influencer shared a video of himself lip-syncing Tum Jo Aaye from the film Once Upon a Time in Mumbai on Monday. “Feel the song," he captioned the video, tagging Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Emraan Hashmi, and Prachi Desai, the four actors who starred in the movie. On Wednesday, Kangana replied to the video by uploading it on Instagram Stories with the caption ‘ so lovely’ along with a heart emoji.

Kili and his sister Neema became well-known in December after their video of the song “Raatan Lambiyan" from the film “Shershaah" went viral. Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and musician Jubin Nautiyal all reposted their video. Indian diplomat Binaya Pradhan earlier shared several glimpses of the artist, who paid a visit to the High Commission’s office in Tanzania. Binaya shared the pictures online and called the artist a ‘special visitor’

He wrote, “Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.