Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s personal and professional life has always been the fodder of gossip mills. He has often kept fans on their toes either with his out-of-the-box films or his controversial life choices. Besides movies, Sanjay Dutt is also known to be a loving husband to wife Maanayata, and a doting father to his twin kids - Shahraan, and Iqra Dutt.

Recently, the 63-year-old was spotted with his family for a lunch outing, reported Hindustan Times. Videos of the Dutt family leaving a Mumbai restaurant were widely circulated across social media platforms, attracting the attention of fans, who pointed out that Shahraan, sporting a similar haircut to his father, seemed to be the spitting image of Sanjay Dutt.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani dropped a video of Sanjay Dutt and his family, departing from the restaurant premises on Instagram. The visual footage captured the Khal Nayak actor donning a gold-and-black, tie-dyed printed shirt, teamed with a pair of khaki trousers. Maanayata was dressed in a lime-green checkered co-ord set. While Shahraan was dressed in a casual white tee and blue pants, Iqra paired up her white shirt with pink pants.

As soon as the video surfaced on the Internet, netizens were quick to point out Shahraan’s hairstyle. The 12-year-old sported long hair, similar to his father in his initial years. The kid walked out of the eatery in style, his hand in his pockets.

“Son is becoming like dad, same hair n same walk style," noted one user. “His son reminds me of his childhood," quipped another. “His kid is so much like him," chimed in a third admirer. “How handsome this is little grownup boy… God bless his charm," wished another individual.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata tied the nuptial knot on February 11, 2008, after dating each other for some time. The couple embraced parenthood on October 21, 2010. Sanjay Dutt also shares a daughter, Trishala Dutt with his former wife Richa Sharma.

On the work front, the B-town star will next be seen in an untitled film, where he will once again be sharing screen space with his Munna Bhai MBBS co-star Arshad Warsi.

