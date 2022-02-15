Sobhita Dhulipala Joins The Cast Of The Night Manager Remake, Starring Anil Kapoor And Aditya Roy Kapur

Award-winning British series The Night Manager is getting a Hindi remake, which will feature Aditya Roy Kapur stepping into the shoes of Tom Hiddleston, who played the tormented lead character Jonathan Pine. The Golden Globe Award-winning series also starred Elizabeth Debicki playing the role of Jed Marshall, an emotionally trapped woman who has little freedom under antagonist Richard Onslow Roper played by Hugh Laurie. According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, Sobhita Dhulipala will be portraying this character in the upcoming Hindi remake of the series.

The Hindi remake of The Night Manager has already kicked-off in Sri Lanka and the web series is all set to debut on Disney+ Hotstar later this year. Anil Kapoor will be playing the bad guy in the series which was originally played by Laurie. Pinkvilla cited a source close to the production of the series and mentioned," The makers were on the lookout for a seasoned actor to play Elizabeth Debicki from the original with utmost conviction and they have locked Sobhita to play the part now."

Aditya was roped in to play the protagonist after Hrithik Roshan backed off the project due to date issues. Talking about Sobhita’s casting in the series, Pinkvilla quoted the source close to the development of the remake, “In-fact, the actress was in conversations with the team even when Hrithik Roshan was in the conversations to do the series. While the casting of men has taken a turn, the actress continues to spearhead the show as the female lead."

Sobhita has worked in the critically-acclaimed 2019 web-series Made In Heaven which streams on Amazon Prime. The 29-year-old actress impressed the viewers with her performance as a no-nonsense wedding planner. The series also starred Jim Sarbh, Arjun Mathur in pivotal roles. The actress has also worked in South Indian cinema, most recently opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Kurup. She will soon be seen in the Mani Ratnam-directorial Ponniyin Selvan, an epic which will be dubbed in multiple languages.

