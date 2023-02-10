Gearing up for the release of her upcoming crime web series The Night Manager, Sobhita Dhulipala has been in the headline of late. And all for the right reasons. Well-celebrated for her aesthetically real social media timeline, Sobhita grabbed the internet’s attention, with yet another series of casual and chic pictures. Turning a muse for Rohan Shrestha, Sobhita in the sun-kissed pictures can be seen dispensing cool girl energy. Sobhita dropped a white heart emoticon in the caption, presumably symbolising the voguish choice she picked for her photoshoot.

Sobhita’s effortless fashion has often turned out to be the talk of the town, as she is always right on time to be clicked by the paparazzi. Therefore, this time celebrity photographer Shrestha thought of giving her clicks vintage vibes by keeping the lighting natural yet minimal. For the shoot, the Ponniyin Selvan: I actress sported a white ribbed crop white tank top and teamed it with a pair of light blue distressed denim, which she kept unbuttoned. Leaving her wavy tresses untamed, Sobhita in the pictures seemed to be in a self-love mode. In the first set of pictures, Shrestha exhibited her closeups wherein she can be seen soaking in the sun. Next, she can be seen playing with her wavy hairdo. Picking the right spot for her sun-kissed photoshoot, Sobhita, in the second set of pictures, was seen posing on a bamboo chair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently, the actress is busy on a promotional spree for the Indian adaptation of the British television series The Night Manager. During the promotional events, Sobhita was accompanied by her co-stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Recently, all three of them engaged in a fun banter, wherein Anil and Aditya were supposed to impress Sobhita with innovative pickup lines. In case you are wondering, then you must know that Sobhita’s “beloved buoys” gave some “exclusive cringe material”. Sharing the video of the same, Sobhita wrote in the caption, “Exclusive cringe material by my beloved buoys, made with love for me and only me.”

Advertisement

In the now-viral video, the two stars were seen delivering pickup lines that literally left Sobhita in a split. Anil and Aditya were heard saying, “Kaveri, humari jodi ekdum perfect hai, because I'm an arms dealer and you are a bomb,” “I am a spy and I have many, many, names, but you can call me yours” and “Kaveri, I have to report you to the Indian Intelligence because you are on my most wanted list.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sobhita was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I. While she is gearing up for the release of The Night Manager, Sobhita also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sleepless Night and Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here