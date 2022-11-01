Sobhita Dhulipala Sparks Wedding Rumours With New Post Amid Naga Chaitanya Dating Speculation

Ponniyin Selvan 1 actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who is rumoured to be dating Naga Chaitanya, had fans believing that she has tied the knot. No, no, she hasn’t but the confusion was caused after she shared a series of pictures promoting Dubai as a perfect wedding destination.

In the pictures, Sobhita decked up as a gorgeous bride and posed for ‘wedding pictures’ with models in Dubai. In the first picture, she was seen walking down the aisle with a groom by her side and guests showering flowers on them. In the second, she was shooting for what appeared to be a pre-wedding shoot. She was also seen posing in a market space in one of the pictures.

The pictures were meant to give fans a look at how Dubai could double up as a picturesque wedding destination spot. However, several fans did not notice her caption detailing the campaign and jumped to a conclusion that Sobhita might have secretly got married.

“For a second I thought your marriage images are here," a social media user commented. “FOR TWO MINS I THOUGHT SOBHITA GOT MARRIED BYE," a fan wrote. “The way my heart skipped a beat," a third fan said. “Bro, I thought you got married," another fan added. “You can’t scare us like that sobhita please," a fifth fan said.

Shobita seemingly reacted to the comments by sharing a ‘lol’ on her Instagram Stories. Back in August, a Pinkvilla source claimed Chaitanya and Sobhita were spotted at the actor’s new home recently and they were comfortable in each other’s company. “Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other’s company as they spent time at the actor’s new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car," the source said.

While Chaitanya’s reactions to questions about Sobhita had fans believing that the rumours are true but Chaitanya and Sobhita are yet to comment on the same.

