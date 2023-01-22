Sobhita Dhulipala Talks About Getting Larger Recognition Through OTT, Credits Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Made In Heaven’

Sobhita Dhulipala has been in the entertainment industry for several years. Having made her debut with Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0 in 2016, it was only in 2019, with the web show Made In Heaven, when the actress got the right recognition and recall value she always yearned for. As the actress gears up for her upcoming series The Night Manager, the actress admitted at the trailer launch event that it was OTT which made her grow as an actor and choose scripts which she always wanted to.

When asked about being a mainstream actress and switching to OTT, the actress said, “I started my career with mostly arthouse cinema like Raman Raghav 2.0 with Anurag Kashyap. From that point on, I think larger recognition came to me through a web series - Made In Heaven. I do credit the OTT platform for giving me the kind of exposure I hadn’t had before. Although as an actor, my role, my job, remains largely the same, irrespective of the canvas."

At the trailer launch, Anil Kapoor too praised the actress and shared, “When you talk about Sobhita you talk about glamour, you talk about what a great body she has, that’s the first impression you get because she is so pretty. But being extremely hard working and devoted to her craft has allowed her to pull off a terrific role in the series. She’s done a stellar job."

In The Night Manager, Sobhita plays a grey character for the first time. The actress caught everyone’s attention with her. She brings in the perfect balance of glamour with her solid acting chops in the series.

Meanwhile, speaking about the show, her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur shared, “When there’s revenge and betrayal in the mix, high voltage drama is inevitable. The Night Manager pulls this off on the back of fascinatingly complex characters. As they say, still waters run deep, and my character Shaan very much embodies that phrase. One can never tell what’s on his mind but you know the wheels are furiously turning, taking the plot from one unexpected turn to another. It’s been a great experience working with some of the finest talent of the Indian film industry, assembled by the dynamic team at Disney+ Hotstar."

