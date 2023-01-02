Soha Ali Khan Celebrates New Year At The Pataudi Palace With Her Family; See Adorable Pics

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan, just like other stars, shared pictures from her New Year festivities on social media. Soha Ali Khan spent the New Year 2023 at the Pataudi Palace with her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and her mother, Sharmila Tagore. The actress shared some adorable photos of her daughter, Inaaya, who appeared to be having a great time with her family on the first day of 2023.

In the first photo, Soha and Kunal are seen staring at each other while Innaya smiles for the camera as she sits on her father's lap. In another photo, Kunal can be seen kissing his daughter Inaaya on the lip. The father-daughter duo also looked adorable in their individual outfits. Kunal wore a beanie and a hoodie with a purple and grey colour scheme. Inaaya, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a puffy black jacket teamed with pink trousers and adorable mittens. The next image shows Soha kissing her child. The mother and daughter duo also looked gorgeous as they matched in cream-coloured outfits.

One of the images shows Inaaya and her grandmother Sharmila Tagore having a lovely day together. She is seen embracing her nani. Sharmila Tagore wore a black dress with a blue-coloured muffler. Soha is also seen posing with her mother in one of the photos. Sharing the picture, Soha wrote, “This is just the beginning … 2023 be good to us #2023 #newyear”.

On the occasion of Christmas, Soha shared a beautiful video on Instagram that gave glimpses of their intimate family celebration. Beautiful shots of their intimate family celebration were included in the video. It began with a clip of Inaaya opening her gifts. In one of the clips, we saw Inaaya kissing her father. She can be seen cutting the cake in the following video. Furthermore, Soha and Kunal's little girl looked adorable in a red frock.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the much-acclaimed series Hush Hush. She will next be seen in Vishal Furia’s Chhorii 2 alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha.

