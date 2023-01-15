Soha Ali Khan Enjoys Bubble Bath With Daughter Inaaya, Fans Say, 'She Got Dimples Like Her Naani Sharmila Tagore...'

Soha Ali Khan made her OTT debut with the comedy drama web series Kaun Banega Shikharwati. However, her last thriller drama Hush Hush managed to garner all the praises for its succinct storyline and brilliant performances. While everyone knows Soha Ali Khan is a talented actor, her doting nature towards her daughter Inaaya always makes the headlines. As such, the actress’s latest social media post follows the same trajectory.

On Saturday, the Tum Mile actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu from inside a bathtub. The snaps captured the adorable mother-daughter duo spending some quality time with each other while taking a bubble bath together. While one of the pictures showed the two relaxing and smiling, the other one captured Soha Ali Khan planting a sweet kiss on Inaaya’s head. She wrote in the caption, “Don’t burst my bubble! #weekendvibes."

Needless to say the cute pictures left all the fans gushing as they were quick to swarm the comment section with endearing compliments. One of the fans commented, “Inni has got a dimple just like her Nani Sharmila Tagore (with heart emojis)" Another one wrote, “Your daughter looks like the little version of Hania Amir!" Someone else said, “Beautiful pictures!" A fan stated, “Beautiful pictures!!(with heart emojis)". On the other hand, Saba Pataudi reacted with red heart emojis and an evil eye amulet emoji.

In one of her exclusive interviews with News18 Showsha, Soha had revealed that she is a strict parent. The actress had said, “I’m the strict one. I am the one who believes in routine and rules. That’s my approach to parenting. I do it for my own convenience and also because I believe it’s good for her. I genuinely believe that having a bedtime or having a nutritious diet with a balanced number of vegetables and not having refined sugar is a good thing for her. But she’s allowed a lot of choices. It’s not like I’m enforcing my opinion on her. It’s not possible to do that with a five-year-old. It’s a negotiation all the time. And it’s exhausting. But I invest the time in it because I do believe that parenting is perhaps one of the most responsible things that you can do when you’re shaping a person and putting them out there in the world. You can either do some good or you can do a lot of damage."

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the much-acclaimed series Hush Hush. She will next be seen in Vishal Furia’s Chhorii 2 alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha.

