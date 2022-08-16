Soha Ali Khan Gives a Glimpse of Saif Ali Khan's Birthday Bash With Family, Netizens Gush Over Ibrahim

On Saif Ali Khan’s 52nd birthday today, August 16, social media is flooded with wishes for the Vikram Vedha actor. The best birthday greetings are, however, coming from his family members and close industry friends. Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan shared mushy posts for the actor. Now, his sister Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a series of photos from Saif’s birthday bash.

In the first three photos, Soha and Saif can be sitting next to each other as the latter enjoys his birthday cake. The fourth photo is a family portrait featuring Saif, Kareena, Kunal Kemmu, Saba Pataudi, Soha and Saif’s three kids Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir. The last photo captures a candid conversation between Saif, Kunal and Ibrahim.

Sharing it, Soha wrote, “Happy birthday bhai (who is not on Instagram 😜) 🎂 ❤️." Take a look:

As soon as Soha shared the post, fans took to the comment section to praise the sibling bond between Soha and Saif and also wished the actor. Netizens were also gushing over Saif’s elder son, Ibrahim. One user wrote, “Ibrahim" and added two emojis while another user wrote, “Can @______iak______ date me already? Thank you."

Earlier in the day, Saif was clicked with Taimur as the father-son duo stepped out. Saif was seen donning a casual blue tee with pants whereas Taimur looked adorable in a grey tee. Saif also received flowers from Ekta Kapoor. Sharing the video, popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani wrote, “#SaifAliKhan on occasion of his birthday 🎂. #EktaaRKapoor sends flowers for him. #taimuralikhan does a cute nose thing."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Vikram Vedha along with Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. It is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil movie of the same name and will hit theatres on September 30 this year. Besides this, Saif will also be seen in Adipurush which will be released on January 12 next year.

