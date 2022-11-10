Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu Say They 'Still Sense' Pet Dog Masti, Share Pics and Videos; Check Here

Soha Ali Khan mourned the loss of her pet Masti on its first death anniversary. On November 9, last year, the family bid an emotional farewell to their furry companion leaving a hollow space in their hearts that can never be filled. Remembering their late pooch, Soha Ali Khan took to social media to share a series of fond memories with Masti. In one photo from her personal gallery, her husband Kunal Kemmu is seen engulfing the dog in a warm cuddle, and another picture features Soha petting Masti.

A few other stills capture the friendly bond that their little daughter Inaaya shared with the pooch. Though Masti has passed, Soha's dog will forever be etched in the family’s memories. Catch a glimpse of it below:

Advertisement

It wasn’t only Soha Ali Khan who grieved the loss on Masti’s death anniversary. Husband Kunal Kemmu also paid a special tribute to the pet through a heartwarming note. He highlighted that though the family has lost the dog, they still continue to miss him. The absence of the pooch is still felt by everyone. He wrote, “It’s been a year since we lost you and I still miss you like I did the very first day it happened. I still sense you in the house scratching at the door or waiting at the side of the table while I eat. I miss Being greeted by you at the door every time I walk into the house. Love you my puppy angel girl. Miss you Masti!”

Advertisement

Such was his attachment to Masti that Kemmu often takes to social media to share adorable videos of their good old days. Back in February, the actor mentioned that not a day goes by when he doesn’t think about his dog. Calling Masti his ‘first daughter’, the actor stated, “Not a day goes by that I don’t think about you. You are always a part of me and today I made sure that you literally became a part of me. My Joy, my first daughter. My darling Masti. I love you forever.”

Advertisement

Last year, after the passing of their pet, Kemmu penned a lengthy note explaining how tough it was for him to accept the fact that he won’t be able to watch Masti around him anymore. “So many memories and so many unsaid stories that I have made with her.. voiceless and yet she filled up our lives with so many songs," he wrote.

On the professional front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the web show Hush Hush, meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu will be next seen in Malang 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News here