Soha Ali Khan Says it Was a 'Mistake' to Lose Focus and Not Work After Becoming a Mother

Soha Ali Khan made her OTT debut with comedy drama web series Kaun Banega Shikharwati. However, her latest thriller drama Hush Hush has been garnering all the praises for its succinct storyline and brilliant performances. Now the Tum Mile actress has opened up about her hiatus after embracing motherhood and the challenges she had to overcome to bounce back to the showbiz industry.

Soha revealed to Filmfare in an interview that after becoming a mother, her focus was diverted to her newborn baby. Because of that, she couldn’t put herself out there in terms of work. However, it took her two long years to come to a realisation that one has to dabble with multiple identities. She explained, “I chose to have a child later in life so that I could devote more time to being a parent. That has always been my priority. Women are said to be great multitaskers but I can only do one thing at a time. I had lost sight when I became a mother. Now I realise that was a huge mistake, and you must maintain other identities, passions and pursuits. But it took me two years to realise that."

Advertisement

Adding to that, she further elaborated, “Then I did movies, web series, travelling, writing books, working out, playing badminton, meeting friends. Most important thing for me is to spend time with your loved ones. Fortunately, I have been very fortunate to be able to make choices. I understand a lot of people don’t have that. So I want to appreciate that. I am happy. "

The Rang De Basanti actress also expressed that although she feels guilty while she has to head out for work, she understands it emanates from a place to be everywhere. Soha explained, “Yes, I feel guilty. However, this comes from within. It comes from our desire to be everywhere. Meri beti ko jaisa main khaana khilati hun waise koi aur khaana nahi khila sakta (the way I feed my daughter, nobody else can feed her that way). She’ll be starving. However, it is impossible to do everything. Everyone knows we work and care for our child, husband and home. Women put in a lot of effort. So all we have to do is unwind. "

Created by Qarib Qarib Single famed director Tanuja Chandra, Hush Hush tells the story in which the lives of five women intersect in unexpected ways when an unforeseen event unravels the facade of their lives. Apart from Soha Ali Khan, the show also features Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Shahana Goswami in lead roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here