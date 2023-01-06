Soha Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore and Inaaya Visit Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s Grave On His Birth Anniversary

January 5 marked the birth anniversary of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Remembering her late father, Soha Ali Khan penned a heartfelt post. She shared images of her mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu visiting Tiger Pataudi's grave. “The people you love never die. 5.1.41,” Soha captioned the snaps and added a heart as well as infinity emojis. Her sister Saba Ali Khan and Gaurav Kapoor, who is a good friend of Soha, replied with heart emojis.

Check out Soha Ali Khan’s post:

Advertisement

Several fans also remembered the late cricketer and paid tribute in their own unique way. Soha Ali Khan re-shared all such posts on her Instagram Stories. The first one was a doodle art of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Soha added a heart gif while sharing the post.

In another post, Soha Ali Khan thanked fans for remembering her father.

Saba Ali Khan also paid tribute to her father with a series of posts on Instagram stories. She shared an old picture of Mansoor Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore. The cricketer, who was visibly busy on a call, was seen holding a baby. And, another child was seated on Sharmila Tagore’s lap. “You’re only a phone call away Abba,” Saba captioned the picture.

Advertisement

Saba also thanked the BCCI (Board of Cricket Control In India) for remembering her father.

Next, Saba shared a collage of pictures of a religious ceremony. She said, “Qu’ran khwani for Abba today. And feeding the ones in need. Ritual,”

Mansoor Ali Khan passed away on September 22, 2011, battling a severe lung infection. He was 70. Tiger Pataudi was a legendary cricketer. At the age of 21, he became the Indian cricket team’s youngest captain.

Mansoor Ali Khan tied the knot with Sharmila Tagore on December 27, 1969. The couple welcomed their son, actor Saif Ali Khan, in 1970. While Saba Pataudi was born in 1976, Mansoor Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore welcomed another girl, now actress-author Soha Ali Khan in 1978.

Read all the Latest Movies News here